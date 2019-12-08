Misbah-ul-Haq admits Iftikhar Ahmed unlikely to play for Pakistan again?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has insisted that batsman Iftikhar Ahmed is still part of his plans despite being dropped for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Iftikhar, who was replaced by in-form batsman Fawad Alam, only scored 44 runs in the two-Test series against Australia at an average of 11.

Misbah admitted that dropping Iftikhar was a “difficult decision”, especially as he did well in the Twenty20 series against Australia.

“Iftikhar has been performing well, in white-ball cricket he has done well and he made runs in Australia too. It’s a difficult decision but you can only keep a limited squad. We aren’t discarding him for good, when we feel we need him in future, we can select him,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Despite not being part of Pakistan’s Test squad, Iftikhar was retained by the Karachi Kings for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

