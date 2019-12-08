Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has been criticised ever since he was handed the dual role in September.

Since taking over, Pakistan have only won an ODI series against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Other than that, they were whitewashed 3-0 by Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 series in Lahore, beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match Twenty20 series and defeated 2-0 in a two-Test series against the Baggy Greens.

Besides Pakistan’s poor record in the few months he has been in charge, Misbah was also criticised for becoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United’s head coach.

Many people, including former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, expressed their disapproval towards the move as they feel there is a massive conflict of interest.

However, Misbah has hit back at all his critics, and was quoted by PakPassion as saying: “If I am not trustworthy, then I shouldn’t have any role. Even if I’m not working with Islamabad United but I’m biased or unfair and I don’t do my work properly then I shouldn’t be in this position. If I can do this properly, then me being in PSL will be a plus point.

“I can work with my players on development for Pakistan’s future and I can closely see the opposition as well. I can see their performances closely. The T20 World Cup is also coming up so working in this environment is important for my development, that I work in PSL and get involved in T20 cricket and improve myself.

“You have to do everything separately. When I am with Islamabad United, I won’t be Pakistan’s coach. At that time, I will be focused on Islamabad United.

“I think it takes at least one year for you to get an idea whether you’re going in the right direction or not. Before that, you need 10-15 matches to see how the players in the team perform.”

