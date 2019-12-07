Why is Moin Khan angry with Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan has expressed his anger towards Misbah-ul-Haq after the latter was appointed as Islamabad United’s head coach.

Misbah is currently Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, and will guide the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise in next year’s tournament.

However, Moin insisted that there will be a huge conflict of interest since Misbah holds two major roles that revolve around the selection of players in the Pakistan team.

“Everyone can understand that would be conflict of interest,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News. “One should voluntarily step down when such conflict is there and avoid any such move because he holds a responsible post with Pakistan cricket team.

“The PCB must make sure that the way they have stopped other coaches from taking PSL roles, they should act here as well to avoid a conflict of interest. The policy is applied uniformly on everyone.”

The 2020 edition of the PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

