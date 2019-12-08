Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq reveals left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti was picked for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka over Nauman Ali due to his performances over the last three years.

Kashif was also part of Pakistan’s Test squad that recently travelled to Australia, but he didn’t feature in any of the two Tests.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Nauman is the highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets in nine matches for Northern Pakistan at an average of 22.84.

Kashif, meanwhile, represented Sindh in four matches and took 14 wickets at an average of 29.85.

Overall, the 33-year-old Kashif has taken 331 wickets in 84 first-class matches at an average of 22.98.

Nauman, also 33, has featured in 68 first-class games and claimed 222 wickets at an average of 23.49.

“Nauman Ali took wickets later. Based on Kashif Bhatti’s performances in the last three years, there was a unanimous decision that he offers control and has been performing,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “There had only been two to three Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches when he was picked so he didn’t really play this season. You can’t compare him with Nauman Ali, who played 10 matches.

“When Yasir Shah left, he was also a top performer and he had the advantage of international performances. He had the most wickets when he left for Australia. So domestic and internationals were both considered.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

