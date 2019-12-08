Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that he has “questions” about opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

Misbah’s comments come after Imam featured in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide and scored two runs in the first innings and a duck in the second.

“There’s questions about Imam, he played one match here and made 150 before leaving for Australia,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Despite his disappointing performance in Australia, Imam was retained in the Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Imam was also retained by the Peshawar Zalmi for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

