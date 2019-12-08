Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that he has been impressed by openers Sami Aslam and Imran Butt.

Aslam has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, with the last one coming in October 2017.

Imran, meanwhile, has never played for Pakistan.

However, the 23-year-old Imran is currently the highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which includes four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

As for Aslam, who is also 23, he is the third-highest scorer in the tournament with 864 runs in 10 games for Southern Punjab, which includes four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

However, while the duo have done well, Misbah noted that they need to perform consistently over a long period of time.

“Sami Aslam, Imran Butt performed but we need some consistency,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

