Which three Pakistan stars did Misbah-ul-Haq call ‘match-winners’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes Test captain Azhar Ali, batsman Asad Shafiq and Twenty20 skipper Babar Azam are all “match-winners”.

Misbah admitted that Azam proved this during the recent Test series against Australia, where he was one of the only Pakistan batsmen to put up a fight.

Pakistan ended up losing the two-Test series 2-0, but Azam was the national team’s highest scorer with 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Shafiq accumulated 142 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 35.50, while Azhar amassed 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

“There are always some players who are the nucleus of the team and I still believe that the two senior players and Babar Azam to some extent after seeing him in Australia, he is also in that category of players who you can depend on, who are your match-winners. Then the rest give supporting performances,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Azam will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Azam was also retained by the Karachi Kings for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

