Wasim Akram makes positive prediction about the future of Pakistan cricket

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram provided a position prediction about the future of Pakistan cricket, saying “there is still a lot of talent in Pakistan”.

Akram also touched on the speculation that Pakistan is producing fewer fast bowlers.

While he didn’t say if this was true, he pointed out that up-and-coming pace bowlers need to be “groomed” and “pushed through a system” before they play for Pakistan.

Akram’s comments come after Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 in their recent Test series against Australia.

Wasim Akram "There is still a lot of talent in Pakistan. It is said that we are losing fast-bowlers but they have to be groomed, pushed through a system before playing them for the national team" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 5, 2019

