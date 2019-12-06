Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that the players in the national team were “humble boys” and had “great values”.

Arthur’s comments come after he was appointed Sri Lanka’s head coach. His first assignment will be the team’s historic two-Test series in Pakistan.

The 51-year-old added that he “loved every minute” of his three-year tenure with the Pakistan team.

“I had three wonderful years with Pakistan. I loved every minute of working with those players because very much like the Sri Lankan players they were very humble boys, had great values and to see them develop and perform to their potential was fantastic,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

