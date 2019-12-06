Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur recalled how it took him two years to learn a bit of Urdu to the point where he “could understand what was happening in the dressing room”.

Arthur was recently appointed Sri Lanka’s head coach and his first assignment will be the team’s historic two-Test series in Pakistan.

Looking back at his three-year tenure with Pakistan, which ended after the World Cup earlier this year, Arthur was quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter as saying: “I did learn a bit of Urdu, when I was Pakistan coach. It took me two years but I could understand what was happening in the dressing room.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

