Tickets for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series to cost as little as PKR 50

Tickets for the upcoming historic Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will cost as little as PKR 50, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed.

The series will be historic as it will be Pakistan’s first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

The PCB hopes to attract plenty of fans through the cheap tickets and ensure they flock to the stadiums for the two Tests.

In addition, the PCB is also giving numerous tickets to schools and colleges in an effort to encourage youngsters to watch the matches.

“The PCB, in an effort to encourage the fans to be part of return of Test cricket in Pakistan, have fixed price of Shoaib Akhtar Enclosure at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at PKR 50,” the PCB’s press release said.

“At the National Stadium, tickets for Javed Miandad, Fazal Mahmood, Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani enclosure will be available and have also been fixed at PKR 50.

“Furthermore, the PCB has decided to handout a large number of tickets per day at both the centres to schools and colleagues. The purpose behind this move is to attract a younger generation of cricket fans and provide them with an opportunity to see modern day Test stars live in action.”

