Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has sent a friendly warning to the national team ahead of their historic Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Arthur told Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali to “tell those [Pakistan] batsmen to get their front pads out of the way”.

“I will see you very soon and tell those [Pakistan] batsmen to get their front pads out of the way,” Arthur was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Arthur’s cheeky comments come at a time where rumours suggest that he will be appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach.

While it is not known whether this will happen prior to the Test series in Pakistan, Arthur’s remarks suggest that it very well could.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...