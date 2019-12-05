Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra took a cheeky dig at ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq over his shocking comments about India seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

Razzaq described Bumrah as a “baby bowler” and said he would have “easily dominated and attacked him”.

“After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. [The] pressure would have been on him,” Razzaq had told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him.”

Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played 🙏😝 https://t.co/yLQE6U0KRw — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2019

In response, Chopra tweeted: “Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...