Which India cricketer took a cheeky shot at Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq?

Aakash Chopra hits back at Abdul Razzaq over his comments about Jasprit Bumrah India Pakistan cricket

Aakash Chopra on Abdul Razzaq: “Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played”

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra took a cheeky dig at ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq over his shocking comments about India seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

Razzaq described Bumrah as a “baby bowler” and said he would have “easily dominated and attacked him”.

“After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. [The] pressure would have been on him,” Razzaq had told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him.”

In response, Chopra tweeted: “Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played.”

