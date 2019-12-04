Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq firmly believes that he would have “easily dominated and attacked” India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Razzaq feels he would have “had no problem” against “baby bowler” Bumrah as he has played against the likes of former Australia pace bowler Glenn McGrath and legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

“After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. [The] pressure would have been on him,” Razzaq told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him.

“I would add that Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly which is why he is effective.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...