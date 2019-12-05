Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that there is a rift in the national team.

Inzamam’s comments come after Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 in their Test series against Australia.

Given his thoughts of a rift existing in the team, Inzamam urged the Pakistan players to sort out their differences or it could be “costly” in the future.

“I have a lot of experience as a player, I feel there is a rift in the team, please sort it out otherwise this will be costly for Pakistan in future series,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will now be looking to bounce back from their loss to Australia when they take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

