Ijaz Ahmed reveals his goal as head coach of Pakistan’s Under-19 team

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ijaz Ahmed, head coach of Pakistan’s Under-19 team, has revealed that his goal is to produce “five to six players for the national team”.

Ijaz’s comments come after Pakistan won the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh last month.

The 51-year-old has already identified all-rounder Amad Butt as a talent that needs to be picked in the Pakistan team “without further delay”.

However, during his three-year tenure as head coach, Ijaz hopes to uncover and groom more players that go on to play in the national team.

“My contract is for three years and in those three years, I am hopeful of producing five to six players for the national team, which fulfils my responsibility. I can only justify my job if I provide players for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

