Sri Lanka name full-strength squad for historic Test tour of Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka have named a full-strength squad for the historic Test tour of Pakistan next month.

Dimuth Karunaratne will captain Sri Lanka, while veteran batsman Dinesh Chandimal and all-rounder Angelo Mathews have been picked.

The only change Sri Lanka have made to their squad is pace bowler Kasun Rajitha coming in for spinner Akila Dananjaya, who is currently serving a one-year suspension for having an illegal bowling action.

Sri Lanka will depart for Pakistan on December 8.

The highly-anticipated series, which will be part of the World Test Championship, will mark the first time that Pakistan are hosting Test cricket on home soil in over a decade.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Sri Lanka also visited Pakistan for a limited overs series in September to October, where they lost the three-match ODI series in Karachi 2-0, but won the Twenty20 series in Lahore 3-0.

However, many of their regular players opted against traveling to Pakistan.

Sri Lanka’s Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

