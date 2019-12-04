Shinwari unveils his bold goal for the Pakistan Super League

Usman Khan Shinwari: “I want to be the best bowler in the league”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed that he wants to be the best bowler in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

Shinwari, who transferred to the Lahore Qalandars from the Karachi Kings, is also hoping to play an instrumental role for the Qalandars and lead them to victory in the PSL, which will be held entirely in Pakistan.

“I want to be the best bowler in the league,” he told Geo.tv. “I had a good time previously with Karachi Kings and now I am looking forward to a successful season with Lahore Qalandars.”

In this year’s PSL, Shinwari was the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine games at an average of 23.23.

