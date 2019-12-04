Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia pace bowlers Jason Gillespie and Ryan Harris have defended Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq over his photo with Australia head coach Justin Langer.

Imam played in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, but failed to have an impact as he scored two runs in the first innings and a duck in the second.

Following the conclusion of the series, a photo emerged showing Imam laughing with Langer.

Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal was less than impressed with the photo, saying on Twitter: “Shameful picture of Imam after failing as a batsman plus losing the Test Series 2-0.”

Shameful pic of imam after failing as a batsman plus losing the Test Series 2-0… https://t.co/YXaj9KmTbw — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 2, 2019

However, Gillespie feels that Pakistan fans should be pleased that Imam sought advice from Langer, who is widely regarded as one of the best openers Australia ever produced.

I was on the ground- I can assure you that their conversation happened after all the formalities were done. Pakistan supporters should be proud of one of their young batters for being proactive and seeking an opportunity to learn and improve from a former test opening batsman. https://t.co/b2ZUe25SRK — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) December 3, 2019

“I was on the ground- I can assure you that their conversation happened after all the formalities were done. Pakistan supporters should be proud of one of their young batters for being proactive and seeking an opportunity to learn and improve from a former Test opening batsman,” Gillespie said on Twitter. Well said big nose!!!!! Seriously great to see the interaction between the two teams and totally agree with what @dizzy259 said! — Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) December 3, 2019 Responding to Gillespie’s tweet, Harris said: “Well said big nose!!!!! Seriously great to see the interaction between the two teams and totally agree with what Jason Gillespie said!”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...