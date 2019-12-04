Mushtaq Ahmed will be unveiled as Pakistan’s spin bowling consultant soon – Who said this?

Basit Ali has announced that Mushtaq Ahmed will be appointed as Pakistan's spin bowling consultant soon cricket

Basit Ali: “Waqar Younis can’t handle [the] spin department and the board has decided to take the services of Mushtaq Ahmed and it will be announced soon”

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali has that legendary leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed will be appointed as the national team’s spin bowling consultant soon.

It was reported that Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants Mushtaq to be given the role since he has plenty of experience.

Basit added that Mushtaq will be brought in since bowling coach Waqar Younis “can’t handle [the] spin department”.

“Waqar Younis can’t handle [the] spin department and the board has decided to take the services of Mushtaq Ahmed and it will be announced soon,” Basit said on ARY News’ Sports Room show.

