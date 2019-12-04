Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali believes that Fawad Alam and Abid Ali benefited from the national team’s dismal tour of Australia.

With Pakistan being whitewashed 2-0 in the series and most of the regular batsmen failing to have an impact, Basit feels the national selectors could opt for a few changes for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad has been in red-hot form for Sindh in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 665 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 66.50.

Fawad has played three Test matches, but the last one came all the way back in November 2009.

Abid, who also plays for Sindh, has accumulated 307 runs in three matches, which includes a top score of 249 not out, at an average of 76.75.

The 32-year-old has represented Pakistan in four ODIs to date, but has yet to make his Test debut.

“Don’t worry it was a wake-up call for the team. The defeat at the hands of Australia will benefit the team. Take it easy,” he said on ARY News’ Sports Room show. “Put it on record that now deserving players will get the chance in upcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka.

“Players like Fawad Alam and Abid Ali got the advantage of this series defeat. It was good that these boys didn’t get a chance otherwise they too would have been in trouble.”

