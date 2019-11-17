Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq wants legendary leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to be appointed as the national team’s spin bowling consultant, according to sources.

As reported by cricketpakistan.com.pk, Mushtaq is likely to be given the role as he has plenty of experience.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently issued a job advertisement for a spin bowling consultant and the criteria allegedly included the candidate having a level-three coaching certificate and at least five years of experience working with top-notch players or international teams.

The deadline for applications is on Tuesday.

Mushtaq was the West Indies’ spin bowling coach during the World Cup this year and also signed a contract in 2018 that required him to work with the national team for 150 days in a year.

The 49-year-old is currently working with the Deccan Gladiators in the T10 League.

