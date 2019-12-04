Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he sought advice from Australia head coach Justin Langer following the second Test in Adelaide.

Azam was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the Test series with 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Despite his success, Azam took full advantage of the opportunity to ask Langer, who is regarded as one of the best openers Australia ever produced, for some tips on how to improve his game.

The 25-year-old confirmed that he asked Langer what his gameplan was whenever he came out to bat at the crease and how he dealt with pressure.

“I asked Langer [a] couple of things. I asked him how he used to bat in his time and how he used to handle the pressure,” Azam told cricket.com.au.

“He is a legend and played lot of cricket for Australia. He shared many things with me which I can use to my advantage. I will try to pick his suggestions and apply [it to] my batting.”

