Pakistan batsman Babar Azam once again downplayed comparisons to India captain Virat Kohli, Australia superstar Steve Smith, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England leader Joe Root.

Azam’s comments come after his excellent campaign during the Test series against Australia, where he was Pakistan’s top run-scorer with 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam noted that comparing him with them is not “valid at this stage” as they have played more matches than he has.

“I don’t think comparison is valid at this stage. I haven’t played much, while the other players have played quite a lot. I have only played 23 Tests and (74) ODIs,” Azam told cricket.com.au.

The 25-year-old said a similar thing last month after he his superb 104 in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

“I don’t think about comparisons, I say in every interview there is no comparison with him (Kohli) because he has played a lot of matches and has a lot of experience,” he had said. “When I play more matches and I gain experience, then I think you can maybe compare but early on, I don’t think there is a comparison. I don’t think about these things as it brings extra pressure, to compare with such a big player. I stay in my own zone and focus on my own cricket.”

