Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that when he started playing cricket, his goal was to “do well for my country and to be among the top five batsmen in the world”.

Azam’s comments come after his fantastic Test series against Australia, where he was Pakistan’s top run-scorer with 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Given how the 25-year-old has been performing, some may say that he has already accomplished his goal of being among the top five batsmen in the world.

“When I started cricket, my goal was to compete with the best. I wanted to do well for my country and to be among the top five batsmen in the world,” he told cricket.com.au.

“My mindset was to compete with the 4-5 best batsmen in the world. You can produce good performances, but to maintain consistency you need lot of hard work.”

