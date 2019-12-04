Pakistan batsman Babar Azam reveals which Australia bowler was the toughest to face

Posted on by
Babar Azam admits Josh Hazlewood was the toughest bowler to face in the Test series Pakistan Australia cricket

Babar Azam: “He consistently bowls at the same length and makes a good use of the crease too. He is just too consistent and does not lose his length. He knows where to bowl”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood was the most difficult bowler he faced during the recent two-Test series.

Azam had a highly successful campaign as he was Pakistan’s top run-scorer with 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

The 25-year-old and Hazlewood first went head to head at the 2019 World Cup final in 2010.

Fast forward to the last time Pakistan toured Australia, which was in 2016-17, and Azam only scored 16 runs against Hazlewood while being dismissed four times.

He fared a little better in the recent Test series as he scored 53 runs against Hazlewood but got out twice to the 28-year-old seamer.

“Hazlewood maintains an extremely good length when he is bowling,” Azam told cricket.com.au. “He consistently bowls at the same length and makes a good use of the crease too. He is just too consistent and does not lose his length. He knows where to bowl.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam reveals the secret behind his successful Test series against Australia

Leave a Reply