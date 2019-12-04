Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood was the most difficult bowler he faced during the recent two-Test series.

Azam had a highly successful campaign as he was Pakistan’s top run-scorer with 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

The 25-year-old and Hazlewood first went head to head at the 2019 World Cup final in 2010.

Fast forward to the last time Pakistan toured Australia, which was in 2016-17, and Azam only scored 16 runs against Hazlewood while being dismissed four times.

He fared a little better in the recent Test series as he scored 53 runs against Hazlewood but got out twice to the 28-year-old seamer.

“Hazlewood maintains an extremely good length when he is bowling,” Azam told cricket.com.au. “He consistently bowls at the same length and makes a good use of the crease too. He is just too consistent and does not lose his length. He knows where to bowl.”

