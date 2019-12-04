Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam believes that the confidence gained from “scoring runs in Australia is something that maybe you don’t get anywhere else”.

Azam’s comments come after his superb performance in the Test series against Australia, where he was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

The 25-year-old made a magnificent 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a fantastic 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“The confidence that you get from scoring runs in Australia is something that maybe you don’t get anywhere else,” he told cricket.com.au.

“Australia also have a top bowling attack. You gain lot of confidence if you are scoring runs against the bowlers like (Mitchell) Starc, (Pat) Cummins and (Josh) Hazlewood. You have to pass many phases and that teaches you how to bat with patience.”

