Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that gaining experience at the international level and working on the flaws in his game were the secret to his success in the recently concluded Test series against Australia.

Azam was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the two Tests as he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

The last time Pakistan toured Australia for a Test series, which came in December 2016 to January 2017, Azam mustered 68 runs in three Tests at an average of 11.33.

Explaining what changed from then to now, Azam told cricket.com.au: “Three years ago, I didn’t have much experience. You gain it by playing at [the] international level. You study yourself and your opponents. The mistakes I made in the first year were in my mind and I worked on those.

“I have been to Australia before, so I had an idea about the bounce and conditions here. In a week before this tour, I practiced to manage the bounce. Then the practice games here helped me a lot.

“Every ground here has a different wicket – like in Adelaide the pitch was little slow but in Brisbane it was fast.”

