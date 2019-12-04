Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that he is “really excited to see Test cricket coming back to Pakistan”.

Azam will be part of Pakistan’s historic Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins next Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will also be looking to maintain his red-hot form against Sri Lanka following a superb campaign in the Test series against Australia.

Azam was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the two Tests against the Baggy Greens as he accumulate 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

“I am really excited to see Test cricket coming back to Pakistan,” he told cricket.com.au. “I will try to continue my form against Sri Lanka…I want to score more and more runs for Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam gives humble reply when compared to Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...