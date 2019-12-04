Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah shouldn’t have been picked for the recent tour of Australia since he is too inexperienced.

The 16-year-old made his international debut in the first Test in Brisbane and dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

However, Razzaq has questioned Pakistan’s selection policy and doesn’t understand how someone like Naseem, who has only played eight first-class matches, was given the opportunity to represent the country in Test cricket.

“The eye to pick the right talent is missing. You can’t select a player for Test cricket based on just [a] few performances or because Naseem Shah troubled Azhar Ali in the nets,” he told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “It can destroy a cricketer’s career if you select him before he deserves a chance. That’s why players like Hasan Ali are nowhere to be seen and we struggled in Australia.”

It should be noted that Hasan wasn’t picked for the Australia tour since he was recovering from a back injury.

He was recently diagnosed with cortical rib fractures and will miss the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Pakistan.

The Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be the first time Pakistan are hosting a Test series on home soil in over a decade.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

