Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has blamed the Indian government for stopping bilateral series between India and Pakistan from going ahead.

Wasim noted that the PCB and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have “a very good relation”.

However, India need to seek permission from the government before playing any series against Pakistan.

“I think we have had many false starts where we think we are very close to playing India again and something happens. We have got a very good relation with the BCCI but unfortunately they have to go to their government to seek permission. We are willing to play against them anywhere but unfortunately their government is not giving them permission,” Wasim told 7 Cricket as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim reveals jaw-dropping amount Pakistan have lost by not playing India

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...