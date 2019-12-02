Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan admitted he was impressed with the performance of Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Shah in the Test series against Australia.

Azam was Pakistan’s most successful batsman as he scored 210 runs in the two Tests, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Yasir, who is known as a spinner, had a surprisingly good series with the bat as he accumulated 194 runs, which included his maiden Test hundred, at an average of 48.50.

Rizwan amassed 177 runs, which included a fifty, at an average of 44.25, while Masood made 156 runs, which included a half-century, at an average of 39.

“Pakistan teams in the past, when they were under the pump, might have fallen quickly, but these guys have fought and we have seen some good performances from the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah,” Wasim told 7 Cricket as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

