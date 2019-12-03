Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Azhar Ali has admitted that Australia spinner Nathan Lyon really troubled the Pakistan batsmen on the fourth day of the second Test in Adelaide.

The Pakistan captain’s comments come after Lyon took a five-wicket haul to lead Australia to an innings and 48-run win.

Lyon dismissed Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi en route to finishing with figures of 5-69 off 25 overs.

“Nathan Lyon bowled well and picked up wickets,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...