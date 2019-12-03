Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal lashed out at opener Imam-ul-Haq on Twitter over a photo he was featured in after the national team’s 2-0 loss in the Test series against Australia.

Imam played in the second Test in Adelaide, but failed to have an impact as he scored two runs in the first innings and a duck in the second.

Following the conclusion of the series, a photo emerged showing Imam laughing with Australia head coach Justin Langer.

This didn’t sit well with Faisal, who described Imam’s actions as “shameful”.

Shameful pic of imam after failing as a batsman plus losing the Test Series 2-0… https://t.co/YXaj9KmTbw — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 2, 2019

“Shameful picture of Imam after failing as a batsman plus losing the Test Series 2-0,” Faisal said on Twitter.

In addition to losing 2-0, Pakistan also set an embarrassing world record and slipped down to eighth on the Test rankings.

