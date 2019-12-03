Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes Babar Azam will bat at number four “for the rest of his career”.

Arthur’s comments come after Azam was Pakistan’s most successful batsman in the recent two-Test series against Australia, where he accumulated 210 runs, which included a hundred and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam batted at number five in the first Test in Brisbane, where he scored a superb 104 in the second innings, but moved up to four in the second Test in Adelaide, where he struck a magnificent 97 in the first innings.

“Babar Azam will bat at number four for Pakistan for the rest of his career, he’ll have that for another 10 years,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

