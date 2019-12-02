Pakistan set embarrassing world record after 2-0 loss to Australia

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan set a new world record after they were demolished by an innings and 48 runs in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Pakistan have now lost 14 consecutive Test matches in Australia, which is a streak that dates all the way back to 1999.

To put that into perspective, it is the record for the most successive losses in one country in Test history.

Pakistan will now be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Australia when they play a historic two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

The upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be Pakistan’s first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

