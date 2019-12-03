Image courtesy of: The Hindu

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad feels that “qualified coaches cannot teach players the basic techniques”.

Instead, Miandad believes that former greats like Zaheer Abbas, Iqbal Qasim and Sadiq Mohammad are the right people for the job.

Given that they played cricket and enjoyed highly successful careers, Miandad wants them helping players master the basics.

“Qualified coaches cannot teach players the basic techniques as compared to the skillful former legendary cricketers like Sadiq, Zaheer and Iqbal, who have been legends at their times and are well-known around the world for their capabilities,” Miandad told APP as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

