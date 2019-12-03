Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that Tabish Khan, Aizaz Cheema and Sohail Khan shouldn’t be picked in the national team since they are too old.

Tabish, 34, has never represented Pakistan, but has taken 568 wickets in 127 first-class matches at an average of 23.90.

He is currently playing for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has taken 25 wickets in 10 matches, which includes the ongoing fixture against Balochistan, at an average of 40.92.

Cheema, who is 40 and playing for Central Punjab, has represented Pakistan in seven Tests, 14 ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals, but his last international match came in August 2012.

In this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season, he has claimed 14 wickets in five games, which includes the ongoing one against Southern Punjab, at an average of 22.85.

As for Sohail Khan, he is 35 and played nine Tests, 13 ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals. However, his last appearance for Pakistan came in September 2017.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sohail, who is plying his trade for Sindh, has picked up 20 wickets in nine games at an average of 38.80.

“With Tabish Khan, Aizaz Cheema, Sohail Khan, they’re on the wrong side in terms of age. I’m all for blooding young fast bowlers,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

