Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur gave a “pass mark” to Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Asad Shafiq in regards to their performance in the Test series against Australia.

Masood scored 156 runs, which included a fifty, at an average of 39.

Arthur also believes that Masood is “an innings away from kickstarting his Test career”.

“Shan Masood probably gets a pass mark, he’s shown enough to keep going. He’s an innings away from kickstarting his Test career,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I have watched Shan closely and he’s improving, I’d love to see him kick on and get a big score.

“He’s got starts, he got some in South Africa on tough pitches and he got some here. He’s going to have to convert one of these into a big score, I’ve got a feeling once he does it, he’ll repeat it often.”

Azam was Pakistan’s most successful batsman as he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50, while Rizwan made 177 runs, which included a half-century, at an average of 44.25.

As for Shafiq, he made 142 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 35.50.

“Babar, Rizwan pass. Asad Shafiq would probably get a pass mark. But you need these guys to go on,” Arthur said.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...