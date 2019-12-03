Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that three bowlers could “have made a difference” if they were picked for the recently concluded Test series against Australia.

Arthur feels that Pakistan should have selected Rahat Ali for his experience and the fact that he has toured Australia before.

The other two bowlers Arthur wanted in the team were Faheem Ashraf, who he thinks bring “balance”, and Usman Khan Shinwari, who he described as a “wildcard”.

“The three I can think of who might have made a difference: Rahat Ali has some experience and toured Australia, not sure about his form. Then Faheem Ashraf, I’ve been an advocate of the balance he brings to the team and then a wildcard in Usman Khan Shinwari,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan lost the Test series against Australia 2-0, set an embarrassing world record and slipped down to eighth on the Test rankings.

