Former Pakistan cricketer and national selection committee member Mohammad Wasim has confirmed that the national selectors “will consider” picking batsman Fawad Alam and pace bowler Tabish Khan for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad has been in red-hot form for Sindh in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 665 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 66.50.

Fawad has played three Test matches, but the last one came all the way back in November 2009.

As for Tabish, who also plays for Sindh, he has taken 25 wickets in nine matches at an average of 40.

The 34-year-old has never played for Pakistan before, but has claimed 568 wickets in 127 first-class matches at an average of 23.90.

“We will consider giving domestic performers like Fawad Alam and Tabish Khan a chance in the series against Sri Lanka,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

