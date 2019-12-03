Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that Test captain Azhar Ali is the “nicest guy” in the national team.

Azhar recently took over as Pakistan’s Test captain, replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, in his first assignment, which was a two-Test series against Australia, Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0.

Despite this, Arthur is backing Azhar to do well as captain and is confident that he will regain his form with the bat.

In the Test series against Australia, the 34-year-old accumulated 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

“Azhar’s the nicest guy. He brings stability and good values to the dressing room, he’s calm all the time and the one thing he’ll do is he’ll lead by example when he scores runs. It’s been tough for him with the bowling attack not being able to control the game, and also him not getting a big score which will change soon,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

