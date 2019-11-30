Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur jokingly said that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi should play “up front” with Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Arthur’s hilarious comments about Afridi comes after the 19-year-old had a disastrous day in the field on the first day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Afridi was involved in three fielding blunders, including one where he actually kicked the ball over the rope for four.

Arthur admitted that while the teenager is “not the best fielder”, he “gives it his all”.

He further added that Afridi’s “soccer skills are horrendous”.

“Shaheen is a whole-hearted guy, he’s not the best fielder but he gives it his all and he had a poor day in the field today. His soccer skills are horrendous, but I think we should get him partnering Lacazette up front for Arsenal,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

