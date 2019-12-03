Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and batsman Ross Taylor scored 104 not out and an unbeaten 105 respectively before the rain ended the second Test as a draw.

However, New Zealand ended up winning the series 1-0 since they triumphed by an innings and 65 runs in the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Starting off the day on 96/2, Williamson and Taylor converted their 68-run partnership into an unbeaten 213-run stand, during which both batsmen brought up their centuries.

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England tried to do everything to break the partnership, but were unable to do so.

New Zealand were leading by 140 runs when the rain came.

Since it refused to relent, the match ended as a draw and New Zealand clinched a 1-0 series win.

Williamson finished on 104, which came off 234 balls and included 11 boundaries, while Taylor remained undefeated on 105, which came off 186 deliveries and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

During his innings, Taylor became only the second New Zealand player to score 7,000 Test runs after former captain Stephen Fleming.

Sam Curran and Chris Woakes picked up one wicket apiece.

England captain Joe Root was named Man of the Match for his knock of 226.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...