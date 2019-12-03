Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that he “wouldn’t pick a Pakistan Test team without Asad Shafiq”.

Shafiq, a veteran batsman, had a decent campaign in the two-Test series against Australia as he accumulated 142 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.50.

Arthur also noted that Shafiq should be batting at number five as it is the “right position for him”.

“Asad Shafiq gets a lot of stick in Pakistan, it’s unfair on him. He went through a lull after the Younis [and] Misbah retirements where there was pressure on him to step up. He’s got a great technique, he can play in all conditions. Number five is the right position for him, he’s a nuggety player. I wouldn’t pick a Pakistan Test team without Asad Shafiq, he’s also a very good slip catcher,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

