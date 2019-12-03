Arthur reveals which player should always be in Pakistan’s Test team

Posted on by
Mickey Arthur has said that Asad Shafiq should always be in the Pakistan Test team cricket

Mickey Arthur: “I wouldn’t pick a Pakistan Test team without Asad Shafiq”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that he “wouldn’t pick a Pakistan Test team without Asad Shafiq”.

Shafiq, a veteran batsman, had a decent campaign in the two-Test series against Australia as he accumulated 142 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.50.

Arthur also noted that Shafiq should be batting at number five as it is the “right position for him”.

“Asad Shafiq gets a lot of stick in Pakistan, it’s unfair on him. He went through a lull after the Younis [and] Misbah retirements where there was pressure on him to step up. He’s got a great technique, he can play in all conditions. Number five is the right position for him, he’s a nuggety player. I wouldn’t pick a Pakistan Test team without Asad Shafiq, he’s also a very good slip catcher,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Leave a Reply