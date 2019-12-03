Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that it was “impossible” for the national team to beat Australia in the recent two-Test series since their bowling attack was too young and inexperienced.

Pakistan selected two uncapped players for the series in 16-year-old Naseem Shah and 19-year-old Muhammad Musa, who made their Test debuts in the first and second Test respectively.

However, in regards to Pakistan’s most successful bowler for the series, that was 19-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took five wickets at an average of 36.80.

Inzamam-ul-Haq "To take such an inexperienced bowling attack to Australia where even the great Pakistani bowlers had struggled in the past and expect that we would win was impossible" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 2, 2019

“To take such an inexperienced bowling attack to Australia where even the great Pakistani bowlers had struggled in the past and expect that we would win was impossible,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the Test series against Australia 2-0, set an embarrassing world record and slipped down to eighth on the Test rankings.

