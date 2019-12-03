Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that he has some doubts about all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed.

In the recently concluded two-Test series against Australia, Iftikhar scored 44 runs at an average of 11 and went wicketless with an economy rate of 4.74.

Arthur also admitted that captain Azhar Ali’s form is something to worry about as he accumulated 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

“Azhar Ali in terms of his form, he would worry, he started well but needed to kick on. Not sure about Iftikhar,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

