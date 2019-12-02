Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England captain Joe Root had a day to remember as he scored a superb 226 on the fourth day of the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Starting off the day on 269/5, Root and Ollie Pope converted their seven-run partnership into a 193-run stand, during which Root brought up his double hundred and Pope his fifty.

New Zealand finally got the breakthrough they were looking for when Pope was caught by Jeet Raval at deep square leg off the bowling of Neil Wagner for a career-best 75, which came off 202 balls and included six boundaries.

Root went on to score 226, which came off 441 deliveries and included 22 boundaries and a six, before he was caught by Henry Nicholls at deep cover off the bowling of Mitchell Santner.

Once Root was gone, Wagner took out Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad in quick time to bowl England out for 476, which gave them a 101-run lead.

Wagner was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Tim Southee snapped up two, and Santner and Matt Henry chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Trailing by 101 runs, New Zealand lost Jeet Raval in the second over as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Sam Curran for a duck.

Tom Latham, who opened the batting with Raval, made 18 runs before he was caught by Root at slip off the bowling of Woakes.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stabilised the innings with an unbeaten 68-run partnership before stumps was called.

Williamson finished on 37, which came off 97 balls and included four boundaries, while Taylor also struck four boundaries during his 76-ball 31.

Curran and Woakes claimed one wicket each.

New Zealand ended day four on 96/2, which leaves them trailing by five runs, and will continue batting on Tuesday at 10:30 local time or 21:30 GMT (the previous day).

