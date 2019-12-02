Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has admitted that “we have probably lost half a generation” since not much international cricket has been played in the country in the past 10 years.

Wasim added the people of Pakistan have been “starved of cricket for a very long time”.

Pakistan will be hosting their first Test series in over 10 years later this month when Sri Lanka visit for two Tests.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

“There are 220 million people in Pakistan, politics and cricket are the two main diets in the whole country,” Wasim told 7 Cricket as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “The country is being starved of cricket for a very long time. There is still a huge appetite for Test cricket.

“We have probably lost half a generation who haven’t seen their heroes play locally and wanted to imitate them and go on to play for their country. There has been a huge impact on us both financially and from a point of view of the next generation coming through.

“We recently played Australia in the UAE. We played five one day internationals it cost us close to two million dollars. And unfortunately nobody watches over there so it’s just a complete loss making exercise for us. People in Pakistan are tuned in to watch it and our players are walking out to empty stadiums and many of them have never played in front of their home crowds.”

