Wasim reveals which four Pakistan bowlers Waqar Younis is ‘excited’ about

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis is really “excited” about the young pace quartet of Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Afridi, Musa and Naseem all featured in the recently concluded Test series against Australia, while Hasnain played in the Twenty20 series that preceded the two Tests.

Afridi, Musa and Hasnain are all 19, while Naseem is just 16.

Despite Pakistan’s tour of Australia being a disappointing one, Wasim noted that these young bowlers need to be supported as they are the future of Pakistan cricket.

“I know Waqar Younis is very excited with the young crop of fast bowlers. We have got Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah,” Wasim told 7 Cricket as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “I think we have just got to be a little patient. What Pakistan isn’t really good at, particularly the public, is being patient. If we win two three games we are the best in the world, if we lose sack everybody. For us it’s important that we back these guys.”

